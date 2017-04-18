Madison, Indiana finalist in America's Best Communities competit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Madison, Indiana finalist in America's Best Communities competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Madison, Indiana, is one of eight finalists in the America's Best Communities competition.

The three-year contest included more than 300 communities.

Madison leaders head to Colorado on Wednesday to present their economic revitalization plans and share how their city has grown.

The top three communities effectively using the most innovative ideas will win the competition.

Those winners will be announced on Wednesday night.

The top prize is $3 million.

