LMPD officers collecting food for Center for Women and Families in honor of Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legacy of Officer Nick Rodman -- a Louisville Metro Police officer killed while responding to a domestic violence incident -- is continuing to help Louisville women and families.

Many victims displaced by domestic violence struggle to find their next meal. But on Tuesday, those worries vanished -- at least for a few days.

Louisville Metro Police officers delivered food for local women and families in need. Seventeen police officers from LMPD's Ninth Mobile Division, along with volunteers, participated in the effort.

"It's the eighth year working with Kentucky Harvest," explained Lt. William Hibbs of Louisville Metro Police.

More than 2,000 pounds of food will fill the pantries at the Center for Women and Families. Every heavy box and piece of food inside is being delivered in the name of a fallen hero.

"They donated 2,900 pounds of food -- both frozen and dried goods -- to honor fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman," said Lt. Hibbs.

The center is a non-profit organization that helps women affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and economic hardship -- the types of people Officer Rodman was trying to help before he died. Officer Rodman was responding to a domestic violence call last month when a suspect slammed into his police cruiser. He died a day later.

During Officer Rodman's funeral, a colleague and friend shared another story of an incident in which Officer Rodman came to the aid of domestic violence victims. He said Rodman was dispatched to a reported incident involving domestic violence -- and when he noticed that a mother and children were hungry, he bought them groceries.

Organizers say the donations on Tuesday were a way of continuing Rodman's legacy of helping others.

"It just a combination of how our heart gets broken, but how it gets filled up with the generosity of this community," said White.

Because of all the food, women affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and economic hardship will be able to get some good meals.

"This is will have a high impact on their ability, not only to eat, but to eat things like pork tenderloin -- not just hot dogs and hamburgers," said White.

And the Center for Women and Families has a message for law enforcement:

"Thank you to every police officer who puts his or her life on the line to keep us safe," said White.

The donation is also part of Mayor Greg Fischer's "Week of Service."

The Portland Save-A-Lot is donating a freezer to the center to help with all of the donations collected.

