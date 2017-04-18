UPDATE: Coroner releases name of man found floating on Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of man found floating on Kentucky side of Ohio River

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found floating Tuesday on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

The man was 64-year-old Melvin McQuarter, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, McQuarter was found under the Kennedy Bridge around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say McQuarter's body may have been in the water for a couple of days.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a coroner pronounced McQuarter dead at the scene. Officials say the cause of death is consistent with drowning.

Metro police say he is not the man reported to have fallen into the river from Jeffersonville on Monday.

