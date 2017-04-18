State officials update Kentucky's government transparency websit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State officials update Kentucky's government transparency website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- State officials have updated Kentucky's government transparency website to include spending details of the judicial branch.

Republican state Treasurer Allison Ball and Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William Landrum announced the changes during the Kentucky Digital Summit in Frankfort on Tuesday. The website itself is not new. But portions of the website had not been updated for several years.

The updated website will include a searchable list of state contracts and all property owned by the state. It will also include a database of state salary information, updated twice a month.

Ball and Landrum said the website did not cost the state additional money.

The website is transparency.ky.gov. It also includes basic information on how a state budget becomes law and resources for parents and teachers on budgeting.

