Colorado's first drive-thru marijuana dispensary to open

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

PARACHUTE, Co. (WDRB) -- Another first for Colorado's marijuana business. The first drive-thru pot dispensary opens this week.

Tumbleweed Express opens its doors in the small town of Parachute on Thursday. Customers will be able to drive up, order from an outside menu and pay for the product inside.



There are a variety of marijuana-based products to sample including edibles like chocolate and caramels. And of course, there are plenty of varieties to smoke the more traditional ways.

The same business has a so-called "soccer mom entrance" in the back of the building. The owner says that door is for customers who want to stay discreet. They can drive up, get out and go in without anyone seeing them.

Tumbleweed Express is a small chain of dispensaries. They had to get approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division for the drive-thru. Customers must be 21 to enter the business, and that includes anyone in the backseat of the car. The business also has to have security, surveillance and keep marijuana from being seen outside the dispensary.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.