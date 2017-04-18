Photos of a Marine and his princess touching hearts across the country

OCEANSIDE, Ca. (WDRB) -- Photos of a father and daughter tea party are touching hearts across the country.

It took a little convincing for U. S. Marine Corp drill instructor Keven Porter to join his 4-year-old daughter Ashley at a tiny table for a photo shoot. Kyndal Rose Photography in Oceanside, California posted the pictures with a caption that says "Taking a break from training the future of the Marine corps to have some afternoon tea with his princess!"

Tiny Ashley is truly dressed like a princess in a white frilly dress and pink flowers in her hair. Her dad is in full uniform complete with bare arms and tattoos. Both are seated at a tiny table with pink lace tablecloth. The photos show them having tea, dancing in the woods, and sharing a kiss.

The photos have been shared more than 7,000 on Facebook.

