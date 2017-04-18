Photos of a Marine and his princess touching hearts across the c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Photos of a Marine and his princess touching hearts across the country

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE, Ca. (WDRB) -- Photos of a father and daughter tea party are touching hearts across the country. 

It took a little convincing for U. S. Marine Corp drill instructor Keven Porter to join his 4-year-old daughter Ashley at a tiny table for a photo shoot. Kyndal Rose Photography in Oceanside, California posted the pictures with a caption that says "Taking a break from training the future of the Marine corps to have some afternoon tea with his princess!"

Tiny Ashley is truly dressed like a princess in a white frilly dress and pink flowers in her hair.  Her dad is in full uniform complete with bare arms and tattoos. Both are seated at a tiny table with pink lace tablecloth. The photos show them having tea, dancing in the woods, and sharing a kiss. 

The photos have been shared more than 7,000 on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.