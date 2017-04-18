KFC Yum! Center to host 2019 NCAA men's basketball regional game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC Yum! Center to host 2019 NCAA men's basketball regional games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center will host first and second round regional games for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, according to the official NCAA website.

The games will take place March 28 and March 30, 2019.

The NCAA announced its tournament locations for 2019-2022 Tuesday.

Lexington's Rupp Arena will host a regional in 2021, and Evansville, Indiana, will host the Division 2 "Elite Eight" men’s basketball championships in 2019-2022.

See the NCAA's dates and locations here.

