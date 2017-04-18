Louisville students gather to celebrate kids making a difference - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville students gather to celebrate kids making a difference

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday brought a celebration of kids who are changing the world, right here in Louisville. 

Approximately 2,400 students from schools across Kentucky got together today to celebrate young people making a difference. It's called WE Day Community Kentucky, the youth kickoff to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's Give a Day week.

Organizers wanted an event to celebrate kids choosing how to make a difference -- both in their own communities, and around the world.

One of the speakers, Spencer West, lost his legs as a child, but overcame his own obstacles to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for clean water in East Africa.

"We have the Grammys and the Oscars, which is awesome, but where is the day we celebrate youth doing amazing things?" asked West. "And that's the day: today."

Local projects included collecting kits with toiletries for local students in need and refugee families. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

