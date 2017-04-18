Southern Indiana man arrested after threatening to blow up court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana man arrested after threatening to blow up courthouse

Posted: Updated:
Keith Markle Junior Keith Markle Junior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old man is behind bars after threatening to blow up a southern Indiana courthouse.

Police say Keith Markle Junior was spotted Monday on the front lawn of the Dubois County Courthouse in Jasper, Indiana, about 80 miles west of Louisville.

Markle allegedly acted aggressively toward people and made threats to blow up the building.

No injuries were reported.

Markle is charged with intimidation and a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license.

