Jeffersonville Police release 'Thunder Over Louisville' traffic

Jeffersonville Police release 'Thunder Over Louisville' traffic plan and prohibited items list

Event area in Jeffersonville Event area in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville routes to the interstate Jeffersonville routes to the interstate
Handicapped access and parking for Thunder Handicapped access and parking for Thunder

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Traffic plans for Thunder Over Louisville are being released for drivers in southern Indiana. 

Jeffersonville Police are reminding people that the Second Street Bridge closes on Thursday at 9:30 a.m..  But more road closures and no parking zones will go in to place at 8 a.m. Saturday including: 

Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat to Clarksville
Market Street from Spring Street to Clarksville
Missouri Avenue from Market Street north to South Clark Boulevard
Southern Indiana Avenue
River Point Plaza, North Shore, Clark Street & Fort Street 
Parking lots under the Kennedy Bridge
The 100 blocks of Spring, Wall, Walnut and Locust Streets 
Pearl Street from West Maple to Riverside Drive
West Court Avenue at Broadway west to Missouri Avenue
All alleys along the flood wall from Jeff Boat west to the city limits

Parking passes are also required for local residents who need to get past roadblocks to their homes. Road blocks will be accessible with parking passes until 5 p.m. 

  • West Court Avenue at Ohio Avenue
  • West Maple Street at Pearl Avenue
  • West Maple Street at Mulberry Street 
  • Market Street at Spring Street
  • Market Street at Wall Street 
  • Market Street at Walnut Street
  • Market Street at Locust Street 

Residents who are expecting guests to their homes in the restricted or blocked areas can pick up parking passes for their guests at the Jeffersonville Police Department, which is located at 2218 East 10th Street until Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. If you re picking up parking passes, please have an ID with your address. 

Interstate access after the fireworks

Jeffersonville Police Major Joshua Lynch says everyone needs to be patient, "there's upwards of 200,000 people that are attending the event on the Indiana side. It's going to take 14 hours to get those people in. It's gonna take some time getting out." 

Lynch also says it's important to have an idea how you'll leave Jeffersonville after the fireworks.  He says drivers will not have direct access to I-65.  They do have routes planned to move people out of the city and on to the interstates.

  • Second Street Bridge U.S. 31 North
  • Court Avenue at Broadway (6th Street Ramp to I-65 North) 
  • 10th Street ramp to I-65 North and South once southbound interstate access is open 
  • No access to I-65 from Stansifer Avenue and Eastern Boulevard from Jeffersonville 
  • Hamburg Pike to I-65 at Louis & Clark Parkway 
  • Hamburg Pike to I-65 North at Veterans Parkway (southbound, once it is open) 
  • Utica Pike to Port Road to I-265 to access I-65 or the Sherman Minton Bridge

There are also prohibited items for the Thunder Over Louisville event area including: 

  • Open carry of alcoholic beverages
  • Glass bottles or containers
  • Silly String
  • Aerosol cans or noxious gases
  • Skateboards or bicycles (except public safety personnel) 
  • Unauthorized motor vehicles 
  • Laser pointers 
  • Pets (except disability service animals) 
  • The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) 

