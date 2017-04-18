Jeffersonville Police release 'Thunder Over Louisville' traffic plan and prohibited items list

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Traffic plans for Thunder Over Louisville are being released for drivers in southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville Police are reminding people that the Second Street Bridge closes on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.. But more road closures and no parking zones will go in to place at 8 a.m. Saturday including:

Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat to Clarksville

Market Street from Spring Street to Clarksville

Missouri Avenue from Market Street north to South Clark Boulevard

Southern Indiana Avenue

River Point Plaza, North Shore, Clark Street & Fort Street

Parking lots under the Kennedy Bridge

The 100 blocks of Spring, Wall, Walnut and Locust Streets

Pearl Street from West Maple to Riverside Drive

West Court Avenue at Broadway west to Missouri Avenue

All alleys along the flood wall from Jeff Boat west to the city limits

Parking passes are also required for local residents who need to get past roadblocks to their homes. Road blocks will be accessible with parking passes until 5 p.m.

West Court Avenue at Ohio Avenue

West Maple Street at Pearl Avenue

West Maple Street at Mulberry Street

Market Street at Spring Street

Market Street at Wall Street

Market Street at Walnut Street

Market Street at Locust Street

Residents who are expecting guests to their homes in the restricted or blocked areas can pick up parking passes for their guests at the Jeffersonville Police Department, which is located at 2218 East 10th Street until Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. If you re picking up parking passes, please have an ID with your address.

Interstate access after the fireworks

Jeffersonville Police Major Joshua Lynch says everyone needs to be patient, "there's upwards of 200,000 people that are attending the event on the Indiana side. It's going to take 14 hours to get those people in. It's gonna take some time getting out."

Lynch also says it's important to have an idea how you'll leave Jeffersonville after the fireworks. He says drivers will not have direct access to I-65. They do have routes planned to move people out of the city and on to the interstates.

Second Street Bridge U.S. 31 North

Court Avenue at Broadway (6th Street Ramp to I-65 North)

10th Street ramp to I-65 North and South once southbound interstate access is open

No access to I-65 from Stansifer Avenue and Eastern Boulevard from Jeffersonville

Hamburg Pike to I-65 at Louis & Clark Parkway

Hamburg Pike to I-65 North at Veterans Parkway (southbound, once it is open)

Utica Pike to Port Road to I-265 to access I-65 or the Sherman Minton Bridge

There are also prohibited items for the Thunder Over Louisville event area including:

Open carry of alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles or containers

Silly String

Aerosol cans or noxious gases

Skateboards or bicycles (except public safety personnel)

Unauthorized motor vehicles

Laser pointers

Pets (except disability service animals)

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)

