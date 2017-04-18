Changes ahead for Bullitt County dispatch center after loss of national crime-fighting database

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

POLICE: Louisville suspect shot in chest by victim he tried to rob

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes are ahead for Bullitt County's 911 dispatch center after the loss of a major crime-fighting tool.

Bullitt County is under state sanctions, losing local control of the National Crime Information Center database, or NCIC.

Now, the county hopes to regain it by turning the system over to the sheriff.

NCIC is a clearing house for crime data and the lifeline of law enforcement.



Bullitt County's 911 dispatch center was responsible for operating the system locally.



But continuing problems with the oversight and management of NCIC, including security concerns, led the state to impose sanctions, taking control from Bullitt County and giving to state police.



Now fiscal court has taken action, transferring responsibility for the dispatch center over to the sheriffs office, taking it from Bullitt County EMS.



The county judge hoping it will lead the state to lift sanctions.



All the county magistrates support the move, though some reluctantly.



But the sheriff says putting law enforcement in control of the system is a first step toward having the sanctions lifted.



Even the EMS director who lost the dispatch center admits this was a good move.

The change happens at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

