Changes ahead for Bullitt County dispatch center after loss of national crime-fighting database

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes are ahead for Bullitt County's 911 dispatch center after the loss of a major crime-fighting tool. 

Bullitt County is under state sanctions, losing local control of the National Crime Information Center database, or NCIC.

Now, the county hopes to regain it by turning the system over to the sheriff.

NCIC  is a clearing house for crime data and the lifeline of law enforcement.

Bullitt County's 911 dispatch center was responsible for operating the system locally.

But continuing problems with the oversight and management of NCIC, including security concerns, led the state to impose sanctions, taking control from Bullitt County and giving to state police.

Now fiscal court has taken action, transferring responsibility for the dispatch center over to the sheriffs office, taking it from Bullitt County EMS.

The county judge hoping it will lead the state to lift sanctions.

All the county magistrates support the move, though some reluctantly.

But the sheriff says putting law enforcement in control of the system is a first step toward having the sanctions lifted.

Even the EMS director who lost the dispatch center admits this was a good move.

The change happens at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

