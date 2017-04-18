LMPD: Custody battle may have led to murder of cook outside Irish Hill restaurant

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.More >>
A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
