Duluth Trading Company to open on Whiskey Row - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Duluth Trading Company to open on Whiskey Row

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The clothing company with the wacky ads is coming to Whiskey Row.

Duluth Trading Company plans to locate a store at 111 West Main, just east of the future site of Old Forester Distillery.

The company, which is primarily an online retailer, has opened a number of stores in recent years.

It currently has 19 locations, mainly in the Midwest.

Based in Wisconsin, Duluth specializes in work wear, as well and men's and women's casual wear and accessories.

The Louisville Duluth Trading Company store is expected to open near the end of this year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.