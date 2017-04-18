Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly visits southern Indiana busine - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly visits southern Indiana business

Posted: Updated:

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly talked Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, North Korea and Syria during a stop at a Floyd County business on Tuesday. 

Donnelly toured TechShot Lighting, an engineering firm developing human tissue cultures and new technology bound for the International Space Station this summer. 

Donnelly, a democrat, serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, but agrees with President Trump that China needs to put much more pressure on North Korea.  

"We found Chinese Parts in the North Korean rockets which is very troubling, they have the ability to not only put on sanctions like the elimination of use of North Korean coal but other things as well ... so we'll find out if Kim Jung Un decides, you know, that it is better to work together with other people than not," Donnelly said.

Donnelly was one of just three democrats who voted to confirm now Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.