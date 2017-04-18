LANE | Thelen Returns to Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jake Thelen is coming back to Bellarmine as a full-time Assistant Basketball Coach. The Edgewood, Kentucky native is replacing Beau Braden, who left to take an Assistant Coach position at Morehead State.

"Jake Thelen is much more than a tremendous young coach, he represents what the game of basketball/life needs, he is a great teacher!" said Bellarmine Head Coach Scott Davenport. "His loyalty to Bellarmine is in one word, phenomenal. I am thrilled he is back home."

Thelen was a consensus All-American as a Senior at Bellarmine, helping the Knights to a 31-4 record, a Great Lakes Valley Regular Season title and a berth in the Final Four. He averaged 18.6 points and 10.7 rebounds that season becoming the first Knight player to average a double-double in 27 years.

He was an assistant for St. Xavier High Schoo for a year and spent the past season as a graduate manager on Tom Crean's staff at Indiana University.

"Jake Thelen added value and energy to our program from the first day he walked in," Crean said. "He is as diligent, smart and hard-working as any young coach I've had the opportunity to work with. He will bring his very best back to Scott Davenport and the entire program at Bellarmine and build on the outstanding legacy he already has there as he helps attract the best and brightest into one of the premier programs in all of basketball."

"I am happy to be back at Bellarmine, a place I call home," Thelen said. "I'm also grateful to Coach Davenport for the opportunity. I look forward to helping the Knights continue the outstanding success we have had in recent years."

