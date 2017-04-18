Councilman to propose hiring 100 new officers

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From violence to break-ins, crime is up in Louisville, according to one Metro Council member.

Councilman Brent Ackerson wants to put more police officers on the street to stop the trend.

It is a proposal he believes will reduce crime and not cost taxpayers more money.

"It's terrible, it is a terrible tragedy," said Delenea Cobb, who lost a loved on to violence.

"I hope they catch who did it, he was a good parent," said Eveyln Sherley, whose son-in-law was recently killed.

The crime scenes and the victims are different.

"And it's a shame these kids don't have a father anymore," Sherley said.

But the grief, pain and raw emotion are the same.

"The violence has got to stop," Cobb said.

Just four months into the year, Metro Louisville already has 36 homicides and 137 shootings.

"How is someone supposed to eat dinner after seeing something like this," said Dawnja Whitlock, who lives near another homicide scene.

"I am praying that our city gets better 'cause this is crazy," Whitlock said.

There have been prayer vigils and compassion walks, including one in downtown Louisville on Tuesday.

But most agree it will take a little more manpower to end the deadly trend.

"The crime walks and the interceptors and a lot of these other things ... individually, they don't make an impact but put together they do," Ackerson said.

Ackerson believes hiring 100 new officers will have the biggest impact.

"Math never lies, statistics tell you the truth," he said.

Ackerson said he has the data to prove his point and explains how the extra officers will be used.

"In addressing the homicides, we're having to pull resources from other districts," he said."Now, all of a sudden, we can adequately and properly staff those districts and then have those additional officers in the hot spot areas."

Ackerson said the new officers will cost $9 million but can be paid for with surplus money and not going back to taxpayers.

"What this is, it is essentially a budget priority," he said.

Ackerson will introduce his resolution at Wednesday's public safety committee meeting.

If passed, it goes to the full council and then to the Mayor's office.

You can read all of Ackerson's data below:

