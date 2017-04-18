LEWIS | Hairston holds off MLB thoughts while focusing on NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinal junior shortstop Devin Hairston is projected as a third round MLB draft pick. He says he tries to avoid reading about his future while he’s focusing on the present.

“Thinking about the draft isn’t going to help me get drafted any higher,” Hairston said. “I got great teammates and we have fun out there. Just focusing on not only bettering ourselves but each other is really what helps me stay focused and not really worry about all those outside things.”

Hairston seems to be following the advice U of L head coach Dan McDonnell gave him before Hairston ever took a single swing as a Louisville Cardinal.

“Even when I was in high school and we were talking on the phone, he said ‘be where your feet are,’” said Hairston. “You can’t worry about the next moment. It’s more enjoyable and less stressful if you just think about the current moment.”

At the current moment, Hairston is one of U of L’s top hitters and top fielders. He’s keeping his goals in the present, aiming his Cardinals toward an appearance in the College World Series. All this even with his head coach publically calling Hairston a “superstar” and comparing him to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart.

“It feels awesome that he feels that I can play up to the caliber of past players, such as Zack Cozart who he coached at Ole Miss. I try not to think too much about it. I’m trying to do what I can do to help my team,” Hairston says. “(I) want to help this team win ball games and national championship in Omaha.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.