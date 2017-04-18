Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Posted: Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) -- Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough. He said doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia which he said in a statement Tuesday has been treated and resolved.

McGrath said the former president "is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment of pneumonia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.