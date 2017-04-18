Rolling Hills City Council votes to fire former LMPD officer Ken - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rolling Hills City Council votes to fire former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Rolling Hills City Council voted Tuesday night to fire code enforcement officer and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts effective immediately. 

"We will be notifying Mr. Betts that we deem it necessary to immediately sever the working relationship he has with the city of Rolling Hills and the duties outlined in his current contract," said Rolling Hills Mayor Stone Jaeger.

About a dozen residents met to speak with the council before a decision was made - some upset with how long the council allowed Betts to be an employee amid child abuse allegations.

"We don’t know if Mr. Betts is guilty or innocent and that is not for us to judge - but I find it hard to believe that you continued even from the beginning to allow this to go on," said one resident visibly frustrated at the city council.

The vote comes weeks after Betts was indicted in a sexual abuse case against LMPD's Explorer program. 

Residents of Rolling Hills voiced their concerns on Betts working there, saying there are a lot of children in the area. 

Betts resigned from LMPD in 2014. 

"I am not saying anybody is guilty or innocent but until this is resolved I would not feel safe with my family having him in the neighborhood," said Rolling Hills resident Peggy Stephens.

Residents say Betts usually attends the council meetings but he was not in attendance Tuesday night.

Related stories: 

Former LMPD officer indicted in sexual abuse case working as officer in eastern Jefferson County

Former LMPD officers plead not guilty to sodomy charges

Former LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse in Explorer case defends himself in Facebook posts

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.