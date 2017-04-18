Rolling Hills City Council votes to fire former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
In the future, Hernandez wants to work on immigration legislation to specifically help students who are illegal immigrants and trying to change their lives through an education.More >>
Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday.More >>
