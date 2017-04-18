Rolling Hills City Council votes to fire former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts

The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

POLICE: Louisville suspect shot in chest by victim he tried to rob

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

In the future, Hernandez wants to work on immigration legislation to specifically help students who are illegal immigrants and trying to change their lives through an education.

JCPS student who emigrated from Mexico will meet President Trump after being chosen to attend Boys Nation

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Rolling Hills City Council voted Tuesday night to fire code enforcement officer and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts effective immediately.

"We will be notifying Mr. Betts that we deem it necessary to immediately sever the working relationship he has with the city of Rolling Hills and the duties outlined in his current contract," said Rolling Hills Mayor Stone Jaeger.

About a dozen residents met to speak with the council before a decision was made - some upset with how long the council allowed Betts to be an employee amid child abuse allegations.

"We don’t know if Mr. Betts is guilty or innocent and that is not for us to judge - but I find it hard to believe that you continued even from the beginning to allow this to go on," said one resident visibly frustrated at the city council.

The vote comes weeks after Betts was indicted in a sexual abuse case against LMPD's Explorer program.

Residents of Rolling Hills voiced their concerns on Betts working there, saying there are a lot of children in the area.

Betts resigned from LMPD in 2014.

"I am not saying anybody is guilty or innocent but until this is resolved I would not feel safe with my family having him in the neighborhood," said Rolling Hills resident Peggy Stephens.

Residents say Betts usually attends the council meetings but he was not in attendance Tuesday night.

