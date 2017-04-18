Local students participate in 5th annual We Day Compassion Walk - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local students participate in 5th annual We Day Compassion Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of local students took to the streets Tuesday to march against violence.

Students from 3rd through 12th grades were part of the annual We Day Community event.

It included a compassion walk through the streets of downtown Louisville.

Students marched, chanted, and held signs to raise awareness about important issues.

It was an emotional sight for people coming and going to lunch.

"That was amazing! I didn't know what was going on. I was just leaving lunch and my friend and I were going back to court and I saw [them]," said Judge Erica Lee Williams.

It was the 5th annual We Day Compassion Walk.

Students from public and private schools participated in the event. 

