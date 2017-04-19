Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say the person who broke into a home and shot a man early Wednesday morning is still on the run.



Officers say they were called to Dixie Highway near Nobel Place around 1:30 Wednesday morning on a report of a break-in. As officers responded, shots were fired inside the home. When Shively police officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of Dixie Highway with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

The victim has not been identified, but police say he's in his mid-50s and lives at the home. Police say he was alert and conscious when he was taken to University Hospital.

Police say the suspect was questioning the victim about drugs, but they don't have reason to believe a drug deal was taking place.

A woman who lives at the home says it is divided into apartments. She lives upstairs and claims the victim moved in a few days ago. She described hearing the suspect kick down the front door, and then gunshots.

"I was freaking out upstairs," she said. "I kind of felt helpless, there was nothing I could do. Praying they didn't get in, because I didn't have a clue who it was. The way my apartment is, we can't see the front door at all. Whenever I came downstairs you could still smell the gun smoke. There was blood everywhere."

Dixie Highway was shut down between Park Road and Nobel Place for about two hours as police conducted their investigation. Investigators say they are not sure how the victim ended up in the middle of the road or why he was shot.

"We're not real sure about the motivation. We do know the suspect was questioning the victim about drugs. We don't have any reason at this point to believe there was drug dealing going on. It's our understanding the victim has only lived there a few weeks," said Shively Police spokesperson Josh Myers.

Investigators described the suspect as white, or possibly "mixed race" with a medium build and dark hair. The suspect's age and height are not known.

The suspect was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans and has dark hair that is possibly in a pony tail.

If you have any information about this shooting call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

