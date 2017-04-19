Local students compete in VEX Robotics World Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Teams of students from several local high schools are competing the week-long VEX Robotics World Championship.

The competition is held at the Kentucky Exposition Center through April 22nd, and includes students from Central Hardin High School and John Hardin High School.

The annual championship consists of five individual programs that the student-led teams qualify for and compete in. The series of challenges are catered to each program's age and skill level.

1,400 teams will compete in this year's competition. The VEX Robotics World Championship will showcase leading talent from more than 30 countries. Teams from Haiti, Spain, China, Canada, the United States and more will be represented.

Finals, awards and a team party will be held at Kentucky Kingdom on Saturday, April 22nd.

The VEX IQ Challenge is open to elementary and middle school teams starting on Sunday, April 23rd.

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities and robotics teams around the world.

