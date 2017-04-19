JUST IN: Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JUST IN: Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Convicted murderer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide, a Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman said Wednesday morning.

An official from the prison says 27-year-old Hernandez used a bed sheet to hang himself inside his cell. He was found just after 3 a.m. Authorities tried to revive the former Patriots tight end, but he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial - Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.

Prison officials say Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. They say he hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window. Authorities say Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. He was recently acquitted of killing two men in July of 2012 that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.