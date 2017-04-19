VIDEO: Texas woman gets hand stuck in a clogged toilet

NEW CANEY, Tx. (WDRB) -- Gracie Henderson just moved into a house in Texas when her toilet got backed up. Because she just moved in, she didn't have a plunger.

Henderson reached her hand into the toilet to try and unclog it. Unfortunately, the watch around her wrist got stuck in the toilet, along with her hand.

Her family had to call 911 for help. Firefighters showed up and removed the toilet.

Firefighters then escorted Henderson, along with the toilet, out to her backyard. They used a sledgehammer to chip away some of the toilet and free her hand.

Henderson's hand was bleeding a bit, but she was not hurt.

Henderson was extra embarrassed because she works as an EMT.

Her "friend" posted the entire video of the incident on Facebook.

