Sports Page Live Chat TODAY!

Posted: Updated:

It's Wednesday and that means it's time to talk sports!

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are here to answer your questions on all things sports. Here's a look at some of the topics we'll cover today: 

- John Schnatter's comments about U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

- Will Louisville's first-round NFL Draft streak end this year?

- Recapping the results from last weekend's Derby Classic.

- KFC Yum! Center to host 2019 men's NCAA regional basketball games. 

- Could Louisville soon have its own soccer stadium?

And of course your questions and comments. 

The chat gets started at 10:30 sharp!

