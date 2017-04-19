Woman killed in Easter Sunday shooting identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman killed in Easter Sunday shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified the woman shot and killed on South 13th Street on Easter Sunday. 

The coroner says 22-year-old Ta'nea M. Woods died of a single gunshot wound.  

Two women have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Mother and daughter 46-year-old Eltaka A. Moore and 29-year-old Tilibra N. Cherry were arrested Sunday night. Arrest reports reveal the two turned themselves in to LMPD detectives. Both suspects are charged with murder and assault.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South 13th Street in the Park Hill housing complex. A second woman was shot and was reported in critical condition. But there have been no updates on her injuries. 

The arrest reports say a fight escalated between the women, after Cherry reportedly began to "vandalize the victims car by striking it with a baseball bat."  The report says Moore shot Woods in the head and killed her. 

Cherry and Moore were arraigned Monday morning, and each are being held on a $500,000 cash bond. 

