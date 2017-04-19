Louisville man accused of kicking victim in head while wearing steel-toed boots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man charged with first-degree assault.

Frank Henry, 49, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in the 200 block off Daleview Lane, near Brownsboro Road.

According to an arrest report, Henry was involved in a fight with a male victim on Tuesday. The incident happened on Locust Avenue, near Watterson Trail, according to police.

Investigators say Henry threw the victim on the ground and kicked him in the head several times while wearing steel-toed boots.

Officials say the victim suffered serious physical injury.

Henry fled the scene and was arrested at his home, according to police.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $15,000 cash bond. He was due in court on Wednesday.

