Louisville's best offer delicacies at the Taste of Derby Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Get a sampling of some of Louisville's best dishes and help a worthy cause at the same time.

The 30th Annual Taste of Derby Festival at Louisville Slugger Field is Tuesday, April 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It features samples from more than 60 local restaurants, bourbon distilleries and beverage companies. There will also be silent auction items to bid on. All proceeds from the event benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank.

You must be 21 years old or older to attend. The $80 tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here for ticket information.

