LMPD officer asks to be removed from sex abuse lawsuit

The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer sued over alleged sex abuse and a cover-up in the department's youth Explorer initiative has asked a judge to dismiss him from the lawsuit.

Through an attorney, Maj. Curtis Flaherty argued in a court motion Tuesday that he never “directed or approved any of the alleged wrongful acts” by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, who are accused of sexually abusing a teen in the program between 2011 and 2013.

Flaherty ran the police department's program that mentored young people interested in careers in law enforcement before moving to LMPD's investigative unit.

His attorney lists 14 potential defenses, including that the "injuries and ensuing damages" to the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, “may have been caused or contributed by his or her own actions.”

Flaherty argues he was not responsible for any “wrongful conduct” in the case.

He has asked Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman to dismiss him from the complaint and is seeking to recover any costs associated with the litigation.

Flaherty’s attorney, Lee E. Sitlinger, did not immediately return a phone message left Wednesday morning.

In the filing, Flaherty said he may request the alleged victim's identify be revealed as evidence in the case is requested and agreed that any of the alleged victim’s medical, psychiatric and healthcare records can be confidential, or not made available to the public.

McDonald-Burkman unsealed the case, filed in March, earlier this month.

It alleges that Wood and Betts molested, abused and raped the teen and recorded the sexual acts.

In addition, police officials are accused of concealing evidence of the conduct by intimidation, destruction of evidence, deletion of information and refusal to comply with the Kentucky Open Records Act, as well as conspiracy to cover up the wrongdoing, according to the suit.

Police are also accused of falsifying reports, deleting phone records and audio files and destroying other records.

Allegations against Betts date from as early as 2013, when a 16-year-old girl claimed the officer texted her shirtless pictures of himself and asked to meet her and "make out."

During that internal police investigation, a male teen told police that Betts offered him money for sex and promised to take care of a traffic citation in exchange for sexual favors.

The internal investigation by the department’s professional standards unit found that Betts violated police procedures but committed no criminal acts involving the girl.

There was no investigation into the male teenager’s allegations, and Betts avoided any discipline by leaving the department in April 2014.

Police Chief Steve Conrad closed that case “by exception” when Betts resigned, saying “no further action need be taken.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has temporarily suspended the Explorer program.

