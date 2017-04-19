Indiana purges 481K inactive voter registrations from rolls - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana purges 481K inactive voter registrations from rolls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's secretary of state says more than 481,000 inactive voter registrations have been purged from the state's voter rolls as part of a long-running effort ordered by lawmakers.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Tuesday 481,235 voter registration records have been removed from voter rolls since November in accordance with federal law.

Those registrations were canceled if voters sent postcard alerts did not update their records or did not vote in any election held in 2014, 2015 or 2016.

The General Assembly adopted the mandatory voter roll purges in 2014, two years after two voter watchdog groups, Judicial Watch and True The Vote, sued Indiana, claiming the state failed to maintain clean voter registration lists.

Lawson says Indiana's voter roll purge is continuing at both the state and county levels.

