Patriots QB Tom Brady won't attend White House celebration citing 'personal matters'

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady won't attend Wednesday's White House celebration for the New England Patriots.  A statement on the NFL website cites personal reasons. 

The team is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate their championship, but Brady said in a statement that "in light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters." President Trump is a Patriots fan and a friend of Brady's.  

Brady's statement also says "I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today," Brady said in a statement posted on NFL.com. "Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember."

The announcement comes hours after teammate Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his jail cell.  He was serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder. 

Five other New England Patriots teammates will also skip the White House ceremony. Several cited their opposition to Trump as the reason. 

