JCPS won't address overcrowding issues at Crosby Middle School in upcoming school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has decided not to make any major changes to Crosby Middle School this coming year despite overcrowding issues.

A spokeswoman say any short-term solutions to ease crowding would be too quick for the next school year. Officials say feedback from two public meetings earlier this year will still be considered for the future.

One potential solution included moving the sixth grade to a different location.

The district says it has decided to just monitor the problem over the next year, while limiting the number of students taken into the magnet program from outside Crosby's attendance area.

