Fired Ramsey Middle School assistant principal to get a job back with JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former assistant principal at Ramsey Middle School who was fired in January will soon be getting a job back with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Anthony Johnson was terminated from the district in January for "insubordination, conduct unbecoming a teacher, inefficiency, incompetency and neglect of duty" following a district investigation into abuse and misconduct from when he was previously assigned to the district's now shuttered alternative middle school.

Johnson had appealed his termination and requested a tribunal hearing with the state, which was scheduled for this week.

However, the administrative hearing was canceled because the two sides had reached a settlement agreement. Part of that agreement calls for Johnson to be re-hired by JCPS.

Will Walsh, Johnson's attorney, said Wednesday that his client would not be commenting on the issue and that he had no further information.

A district spokeswoman could not immediately confirm Wednesday what job Johnson would be offered and when he would return to the district.

Johnson was part of a district investigation into the mistreatment of students and adult misconduct from when he was previously assigned to Kennedy Metro Middle -- the district's now shuttered alternative middle school. He is one of about a dozen current or former employees that has been investigated as it relates to adult misconduct involving student injuries alleged to have occurred over the past decade.

He had been reassigned to one of the district's bus compounds in September amid the district's investigation.

Walsh had maintained that Johnson was innocent of those charges and said that Johnson was not notified by the district of his firing until Jan. 17, five days after the news media reported his termination.

According to the JCPS salary database, Johnson had made $105,000 as an assistant principal.

