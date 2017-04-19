U. S. Service Academy information night planned April 20 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U. S. Service Academy information night planned April 20

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A meeting is planned for Louisville-area middle and high school students interested in attending any of the U.S. Service Academies. 

The information night hosted by Kentucky Third District Congressman John Yarmuth is planned for Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Butler High School gymnasium. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is designed to help students interested in the military academies navigate the nomination and appointment process. 

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and U.S. Marine Corps will be there.  Staff from Yarmuth's office will also be on hand to assist students.

Speakers include Ballard High School senior Mitchell Givens, who received nominations and appointments to the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, and West Point. He will discuss his experience, the application and the process.  Givens will attend the Naval Academy in the fall. 

Interested students can RSVP for the event by calling 502-582-5129 or emailing YarmuthRSVP@mail.house.gov. More information on service academy nominations can be found at yarmuth.house.gov.

U.S. Service Academy Information Night
Thursday, April 20
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
(Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Butler Traditional High School
--Gymnasium Entrance #5
2222 Crums Lane 
Louisville, KY 40216
 
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.