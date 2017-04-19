Kentucky House Speaker appoints adoption task force - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky House Speaker appoints adoption task force

Posted: Updated:
The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo) The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has appointed a task force of lawmakers to study how to improve Kentucky's adoption and foster care system.

The bipartisan committee will be led by Democratic state Rep. Joni Jenkins of Louisville and Republican Caucus chairman David Meade of Stanford. Hoover has asked the committee to have a final report by Dec. 1.

Specifically, the committee will be looking at how to shorten the adoption process and make it less expensive.

Meade adopted a daughter from Korea in 2012. He said the process took three years to complete because of what he said was an abundance of redundant paperwork. Meade said it costs between $10,000 and $35,000 to adopt, depending on the type of adoption.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.