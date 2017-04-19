Original 'I Dream of Jeannie' bottle up for auction

LOS ANGELES (WDRB) -- The original genie bottle used on the first season of "I Dream of Jeannie" is going up for auction.

Julien Auctions in Los Angeles says it expects the piece of tv history to sell for more than $100,000, when it goes on the block on April 28.

The distinctive prop for the 60s sitcom was owned for years by director Gene Nelson. It has been in storage, since his death in 1996. His children decided to sell it. The bottle is actually a Jim Beam 1964 Christmas decanter. Nelson found the bottle in a store window and decided it would be perfect for the new program he was directing.

The bottle will come with a letter of authenticity from Barbara Eden, who starred in the show as a genie. Actor Larry Hagman co-starred as her "master," astronaut Tony Nelson. "I Dream of Jeannie" made both of them household names. The show ran from 1965 through 1970.

The smoke-green bottle was hand painted with gold accents to make it look like an antique. The original series was shot in black and white, so when the show went to color, future bottles were painted pink and purple to make them more visual for television. Barbara Eden reportedly kept the colorful bottle used on the final day of filming.

The Jim Beam decanter would have sold for about $5.99 in 1964.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.