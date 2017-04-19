Serena Williams reveals she is 20-weeks pregnant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Serena Williams reveals she is 20-weeks pregnant

(Fox News) -- Serena Williams announced she's expecting a baby with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star, 35, shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

Williams and her Reddit co-founder fiance, 33, announced their engagement in December.

