Serena Williams reveals she is 20-weeks pregnant

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
The prison time Kia Hampton could serve, if she's convicted.More >>
The prison time Kia Hampton could serve, if she's convicted.More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>