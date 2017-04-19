Kentucky State Police searching for escaped fugitive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating an escaped fugitive.

Officials say 28-year-old Andrea Conrad was arrested by KSP troopers after a pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a crash. Police say Conrad complained about pain she suffered as a result of the crash ad was taken to Baptist Health ER in Madisonville.

According to police, while at the hospital, Conrad removed an IV and escaped while undergoing treatment.

Investigators sat Conrad is considered a temporary felon and warrants are being secured for her arrest.

Police say Conrad is a white female, 5'1, weighs 125 pounds and blue eyes and reddish blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing a blue hospital gown, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Conrad's whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

