Officials identify pedestrian hit and killed in Jeffersontown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify pedestrian hit and killed in Jeffersontown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Jeffersontown.

The man was 38-year-old Steven Diaz, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ. Diaz died Tuesday at U of L Hospital from blunt force injuries to the head.

He was hit on Saturday just after 10 p.m. at Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

