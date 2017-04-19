Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Schnatter's Jurich comments, Der - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Schnatter's Jurich comments, Derby Classic recap, Yum! Center to host NCAA regional games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're all done with this week's edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat.

As usual, Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford served up a hearty portion of sports headlines.

Mix in their commentary with lots of excellent questions and comments from viewers and you have one great chat.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- John Schnatter's comments about U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich

- Will Louisville's first-round NFL Draft streak end this year?

- Recapping the results from last weekend's Derby Classic

- KFC Yum! Center to host 2019 men's NCAA regional basketball games

- Could Louisville soon have its own soccer stadium?

Check out the full replay of this week's chat right now.

You can always share your sports-related questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

