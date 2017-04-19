Lawmakers reach tentative agreement on roads funding package - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawmakers reach tentative agreement on roads funding package

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - House Speaker Brian Bosma says leaders in the House and Senate have reached a tentative agreement on a roads funding package.

The Indianapolis Republican told reporters Wednesday he will present details to members of his party before making a report available to the public. He declined to comment on specifics of the deal but says it finds the "sweet spot" of both chambers' priorities. Further details could be released later Wednesday.

Republicans agree on hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel and imposing some new fees.

A sticking point had been the House Republicans' desire to send revenue from the current sales tax on gas entirely to roads.

The two-year budget lawmakers are drafting hinges in part on details of the deal. The Legislature is expected to adjourn by Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.