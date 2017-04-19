U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijua - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijuana possession

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., and agreed to pay a fine, according to court records. 

Johnson, 20, was pulled over March 22 for not having a visible license plate, according to a citation. The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

An officer searched the vehicle and found a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana inside.

On Monday, Johnson agreed to pay a fine of $260. He has a court hearing on April 24 to determine if he has paid the fine. 

"We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally," Kenny Klein, a U of L spokesman, said in a text message. 

Johnson, who just finished his junior season, started 24 of 36 games at forward for the Cardinals last season and averaged eight points and nearly six rebounds per game. He announced that he will test the NBA draft waters earlier this month, but he is expected to return to the team as its top returning rebounder.

Johnson was one of three Cardinals to play in all 34 games last season, and shot 58.9 percent from the field.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.