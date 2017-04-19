U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijuana possession

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>