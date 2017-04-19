U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijuana possession

The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., and agreed to pay a fine, according to court records.

Johnson, 20, was pulled over March 22 for not having a visible license plate, according to a citation. The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

An officer searched the vehicle and found a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana inside.

On Monday, Johnson agreed to pay a fine of $260. He has a court hearing on April 24 to determine if he has paid the fine.

"We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally," Kenny Klein, a U of L spokesman, said in a text message.

Johnson, who just finished his junior season, started 24 of 36 games at forward for the Cardinals last season and averaged eight points and nearly six rebounds per game. He announced that he will test the NBA draft waters earlier this month, but he is expected to return to the team as its top returning rebounder.

Johnson was one of three Cardinals to play in all 34 games last season, and shot 58.9 percent from the field.

