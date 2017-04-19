Julia Roberts named People Magazine's Most Beautiful Woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Julia Roberts named People Magazine's Most Beautiful Woman

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WDRB) -- Julia Roberts is People Magazine's Most Beautiful Woman.

It's the fifth time the 49-year-old actress has received the honor.

The first was 26 years ago when Roberts was 23. She skyrocketed to fame when she starred in the movie "Pretty Woman."

Roberts has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 14 years.

The couple have three kids, 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 9-year-old Henry.

Roberts says she's flattered to receive the honor and says the best is yet to come.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

