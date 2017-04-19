Louisville Arena Authority extends marketing deal

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>
The "Not in this Lifetime" tour marks the 30th anniversary of "Appetite for Destruction."More >>
The board’s decision came after a spirited discussion in which some members defended U of L’s deal at the downtown arena, where city and state officials convinced the university to move its basketball games more than a decade ago.More >>
The board’s decision came after a spirited discussion in which some members defended U of L’s deal at the downtown arena, where city and state officials convinced the university to move its basketball games more than a decade ago.More >>
University officials and the Louisville Arena Authority have been hashing out a new agreement for months.More >>
University officials and the Louisville Arena Authority have been hashing out a new agreement for months.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board’s finance committee Monday.More >>
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board’s finance committee Monday.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>