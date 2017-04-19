U.S. Coast Guard to be out in full force for Thunder Over Louisville

Police are also searching for a man who apparently served as a lookout. A witness says after leaving the store, the pair drove away in a blue or green Dodge Stratus with a temporary tag.

E'town police say woman left Kroger without paying for cart filled with merchandise

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're planning to take a boat out on the Ohio River this weekend, the Coast Guard says there are some essential safety precautions you should take.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be helping to keep over half a million people safe during Thunder Over Louisville Saturday.

"Our responsibility is the water," Lt. Karol Garrison said.

Boaters will see the U.S. Coast Guard out in full force on Saturday.

"We have personnel on the water at all times during Thunder Over Louisville," Garrison said.

With rain in the forecast, water levels could be high. The Coast Guard says boating can turn dangerous in bad weather conditions very quickly.

"It is going to be dangerous if the water levels do increase rapidly, so we definitely are keeping an eye on that," Garrison said.

The Coast Guard has some safety tips every boater should know:

Wear your life jacket

Stay in the boat, and out of the water

Alcohol and boating don’t mix

Stay alert and aware

Double check safety supplies

"This is not the kind of river you want to jump off the boat, this is where we will have to save you if you jump off the boat," Garrison said.

It's also imperative boaters stay in the marked zones and don't drive into any restricted areas.

"With so many boaters, making sure you stay alert is key," Garrison said.

Several Coast Guard boats should be visible in the water if you need assistance. If you need help, you can also reach the Coast Guard on channel 16 of your boat radio.

"We always monitor channel 16 and we have the guys on land monitoring it as well," Chief James Sharky said.

The Coast Guard says the main priority is keeping everybody safe on Saturday, but boating laws will be enforced if need be.

