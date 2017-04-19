Local entrepreneurs compete in funding competition's final round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local entrepreneurs move closer to landing thousands of dollars in prize money for their unique app.

The creators of the LifeBit startup will compete in the final round of the Venture Sharks competition.

The winner gets $37,000 in funding.

The group created an app that alerts people who are deaf and hard of hearing by vibrating during an emergency.

They won the Startup Weekend Louisville competition.

Now they'll face three other startups in the Venture Sharks' finals on May 3.

