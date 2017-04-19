Festival of Faiths kicks off in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Festival of Faiths kicks off in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People from around the world congregate in Louisville for the Festival of Faiths.

The event started Wednesday morning and attracts people from across the U.S. and other countries including China, India and South Africa.

It brings together religious leaders, politicians and artists for exhibits and events based on the theme of compassion.

Tibetan monks will spend days creating a sacred Sand Mandala at the Kentucky Center for the Arts that's traditionally destroyed when it's finished.

Artists are designing a chalk installation of the shining sun, which is this year's logo. "We thought chalk would really reflect the idea of impermanence. The fact that we're building this beautiful installation over the course of four days and on Monday, it will be gone forever," said Kendall Regan.

The Festival of Faiths wraps up on Saturday.

