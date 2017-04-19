Kentucky man accused of seeking sex with 15-year-old boy at Tayl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky man accused of seeking sex with 15-year-old boy at Taylor County High School

Joshua Blevins (Source: Taylor County Detention Center) Joshua Blevins (Source: Taylor County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after authorities say he drove to Taylor County High School with plans to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex -- but authorities say there was no 15-year-old boy, and he met an undercover officer instead.

According to an arrest report, Joshua Blevins of Bethelridge, Kentucky, thought he was conversing with a 15-year-old boy on Facebook, but he was instead interacting with a representative of law enforcement. Blevins allegedly sent nude images of himself to the law enforcement representative -- again, thinking that person was a child -- and arranged to pick that person up at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Instead of meeting the hypothetical child when he arrived at the school, Blevins met with a member of the Taylor County Sheriff's Department, who placed him under arrest.

He is charged with the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor (or peace officer) for sexual offenses, attempting to engage in an unlawful transaction with a minor, and distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Blevins is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

