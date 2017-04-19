Amazon delivers new library for Louisville school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon delivers new library for Louisville school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon has delivered a prime gift to Louisville's West End School for Boys: a new library.

The renovation was unveiled to a group of surprised students, generating the kind of excitement normally reserved for Christmas morning.

"I could just cry right now," said student Trayvion Harper.

Some two-dozen employees of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville pitched in to do the work.

"Libraries have been a cornerstone of learning, and reading, and education in general. We wanted to make sure the students at the West End School also have an opportunity to take advantage of that," said Sunender Mann, director of operations for the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The makeover includes new furniture, $1,000 worth of books, a new card catalog, and 16 Amazon Fire tablets.

"When I first came here five years ago, our library was actually in a classroom, and we only had about 50 books for the kids. So this is huge to us," said elementary principal Lavinia Hawkins.

The new-and-improved version of the library was courtesy of designer Becky Mosley.

"We created a teaching area, a sitting area, little reading pods or tutoring areas, private spaces for them to have a little more intimate one-on-one with their tutor," Mosley told WDRB News.

The project is part of the Mayor's Give a Day week of service, and gives the name Amazon Fulfillment a whole new meaning.

"I thank Amazon for all of this, and I like how they just changed it to a whole 'nother level," said Uriah Foits.

The renovation amounted to $10,000, but the reaction and the impact are priceless.

"They just fixed it all up for us, and made it way better," said D.J. Johnson.

