Amazon delivers new library for Louisville school

Police are also searching for a man who apparently served as a lookout. A witness says after leaving the store, the pair drove away in a blue or green Dodge Stratus with a temporary tag.

Police are also searching for a man who apparently served as a lookout. A witness says after leaving the store, the pair drove away in a blue or green Dodge Stratus with a temporary tag.

E'town police say woman left Kroger without paying for cart filled with merchandise

E'town police say woman left Kroger without paying for cart filled with merchandise

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon has delivered a prime gift to Louisville's West End School for Boys: a new library.

The renovation was unveiled to a group of surprised students, generating the kind of excitement normally reserved for Christmas morning.

"I could just cry right now," said student Trayvion Harper.

Some two-dozen employees of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville pitched in to do the work.

"Libraries have been a cornerstone of learning, and reading, and education in general. We wanted to make sure the students at the West End School also have an opportunity to take advantage of that," said Sunender Mann, director of operations for the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The makeover includes new furniture, $1,000 worth of books, a new card catalog, and 16 Amazon Fire tablets.

"When I first came here five years ago, our library was actually in a classroom, and we only had about 50 books for the kids. So this is huge to us," said elementary principal Lavinia Hawkins.

The new-and-improved version of the library was courtesy of designer Becky Mosley.

"We created a teaching area, a sitting area, little reading pods or tutoring areas, private spaces for them to have a little more intimate one-on-one with their tutor," Mosley told WDRB News.

The project is part of the Mayor's Give a Day week of service, and gives the name Amazon Fulfillment a whole new meaning.

"I thank Amazon for all of this, and I like how they just changed it to a whole 'nother level," said Uriah Foits.

The renovation amounted to $10,000, but the reaction and the impact are priceless.

"They just fixed it all up for us, and made it way better," said D.J. Johnson.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.