Grand jury indicts 16-year-old boy for murder of 15-year-old Iro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grand jury indicts 16-year-old boy for murder of 15-year-old Iroquois High School student

Posted: Updated:
Le Truong, a 15-year-old Iroquois High School student, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, after he was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of S. First Street, near Tenny Avenue. (Source: Abdirashid Mohamud) Le Truong, a 15-year-old Iroquois High School student, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, after he was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of S. First Street, near Tenny Avenue. (Source: Abdirashid Mohamud)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a 16-year-old boy Tuesday for the murder of another teen.

Le Truong, a 15-year-old Iroquois High School student, died on Thursday, November 10th, after he was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of South First Street, near Tenny Avenue.

Police say they stopped a stolen car a week later in the area of Wabash Court -- a car that matched a description in a wanted poster. 

According to police, a juvenile suspect in the car was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Le Truong's death. Police would not identify that juvenile at the time, due to his age.

But according to court documents, a grand jury indicted 16-year-old Mathew P. Bullard Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a minor in connection with Truong's death.

It is not clear from court documents if Bullard is the same juvenile as the suspect police pulled from the stolen car on November 10th.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.